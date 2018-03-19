Frank Telman, age 85 of Clinton, TN passed on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at his home in Clinton. He was the most wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Frank was known for his jokes and had a zaney personality. He enjoyed being an usher at his church and taking care of the widows. Frank was a member of His Hands Reaching Church in Clinton, TN.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Telman; son, Frank Telman Jr.; brothers, Peter Raggazinkas and John Telman Jr.; and sister, Patsy Miller.

Frank is survived by his wife, Dean Telman of Clinton, TN; daughters, Sandy Gunter and husband, Ellis of Clinton, TN, and Mary Waters and husband, Steve of Clinton, TN; brother, William Koller and wife, Diane of Ohio; 4 grandchildren, Heather Dolbeare and husband, John, Samantha Solands, Robert Casteel and Michael Casteel; 2 great grandchildren, Havanna and Belle Dolbeare; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Frank’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 with his funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Roger Carter officiating. Frank’s interment will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Clinch River Baptist Church cemetery in Lake City, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.