Frank invites all to campaign HQ opening

Jim Harris 1 day ago

(Campaign press release)  Everyone is invited to attend the Grand Opening of Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank’s Campaign Headquarters on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.at 201 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

There will be complimentary coffee and juice as well as sausage biscuits, donuts and fruit.

The election date for County Mayor is May 1, 2018 with early voting available from April 11-April 26.  For questions or more information, feel free to contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

