Foster officially announces Register of Deeds run

(Candidate press release) Rocky Top City Manager Michael Foster on Wednesday officially announced candidacy for Anderson County Register of Deeds.

“I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for Register of Deeds for Anderson County. During my time as City Manager of Rocky Top, I have gained an understanding of the complexities of city, county, and state government.”

“The deeds office is a fee-based office and should operate within the financial confines of the fees it collects. That has not been the case for the last several years.”

“Conservative principles are real for me. I am the only lifelong Republican candidate in this race, and I am the only candidate who has operates within their budget. I promise every resident of our county that I will always operate the office without going back to the County Commission for more of the taxpayers’ money.”

“We need a change. Citizens should not be asked to provide more of their hard earned money to supplement a mismanaged and overspent deeds office. Once I am Register of Deeds, citizens will save money, and have a pleasant experience when they come into the office.”

“I look forward to a positive campaign, meeting citizens, tackling challenges and finding solutions.”

Foster has held positions as both the City Manager and City Recorder of the City of Rocky Top, for the past two and a half years. He is a Certified Municipal Finance Officer. Thanks to Foster’s leadership, Rocky Top received the 2016 Tennessee Municipal League Progressive Leadership Award, and it has received over $550,000 in grant funding during his time as City Manager.

Foster serves on Anderson County Chamber Board of Directors, Rocky Top Chamber Board of Directors, Anderson County Economic Development Association Board of Directors, Boys and Girls Club of North Anderson County Board of Directors as well as Anderson County Tourism Board of Directors.

Foster is a member of the Clinton Rotary Club, Tennessee City Manager Association, TCMA Legislative Committee and Tennessee Public Risk Association. Michael serves as the chair of ASAP of Anderson Coalition.

Foster was nominated for 2017 Anderson County Young Professional of the Year and was named a 2017 ASAP Most In-TENT-se Partner. Foster was nominated for ASAP Ally of the Year in 2016.

For more information on Mr. Foster, please visit www.fosterfordeeds.com.

For any questions, please contact Titan Political Strategies at (865) 466-9235 or Mr. Foster at 865-803-4813 or michaelyfoster@gmail.com.