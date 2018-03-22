Follow-up: More on Jones complaint to state

As we first reported last week, Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones has filed a complaint with the Anderson County Ethics Committee against all 16 County Commissioners, two Human Resources directors and the county law director over their handling of the sexual harassment allegations that have been made against him, rocking the Courthouse.

We can now tell you that, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Knoxville firm running his campaign for re-election, that he has also filed a complaint with the State Comptroller’s Office of Fraud, Waste and Abuse against Commission Chairman Tim Isbel, Law Director Jay Yeager, former HR Director Russell Bearden and current HR director Kim Jeffers-Whitaker. The complaint alleges that the county violated its own policies and procedures dealing with sexual harassment allegations during the course of the investigation into the accusations against Jones. The complaint also alleges violations of state law prohibiting “a public servant from obtaining a benefit or aiding another person in obtaining a benefit from information which is obtained in his/her official capacity and is not available to the public,” continuing his assertion that the allegations against are simply politically motivated as he heads into a primary showdown with former County Mayor Rex Lynch.

Since the allegations from at least eight women became public on February 20th, Jones has been censured by the County Commission and asked to step down, had a federal lawsuit filed against him and filed a million-dollar defamation suit of his own against one of his accusers.

The primary is May 1st and early voting runs April 11th through the 26th.