Follow-Up: Details of pursuit that landed two in jail

Following up on a story we first brought you on Monday, we now have more details of a pursuit that ended with two people in custody on Friday night.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that the incident began at around 9 pm Friday when a deputy spotted a Corvette traveling on Clinch Avenue in Clinton with no working taillights and only one working headlight and pulled in behind it to pull it over. However, the driver refused to stop, instead speeding up and leading deputies on a pursuit that traveled to Lake City Highway, then on to Old Lake City Highway after swerving to miss spike strips laid out to stop them by another deputy. The pursuit wound its way on to Dutch Valley Road before the driver turned on to Fox Lane.

Once on Fox Lane, the passenger tossed a blue bag out of the vehicle, according to Deputy Kory Blevins’ report. The Corvette reached the end of Fox Lane and when the driver attempted to turn around, deputies took the opportunity to box him in, with Blevins’ cruiser pinning the driver’s door shut and a second deputy’s cruiser boxing the sports car in.

Deputies yelled at the occupants to get out of the vehicle, but things got tense when the driver, identified as 19-year-old Noah Elliott started to reach for something inside the car. Blevins reported that he was “yelling at him to show me his hands. I then struck Noah Elliott in the face with my left hand.”

Once both suspects were out of the car, they were cuffed and placed into the back of separate patrol cars. Deputy Blevins recovered the bag that had been thrown out of the car by the passenger, 27-year-old Olivia Floyd, near railroad tracks on Fox Lane and inside, reported finding a jar of marijuana, marijuana bagged for resale and digital scales.

Deputies located two loaded, semiautomatic pistols, each with a round chambered, on the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the report from the ACSD. In a backpack behind Floyd’s seat on the passenger side, deputies found a loaded magazine for a pistol.

In the center console of the Corvette, deputies reported finding a small plastic baggie with what is believed to be meth inside, and a larger bag containing around five grams of suspected meth shoved between the console and the driver’s seat. Underneath the driver’s seat, deputies discovered a loaded .38-caliber revolver that Blevins indicated in his report was what he believed Elliott had been reaching for when the deputy slapped him. Behind the driver’s seat, deputies found more marijuana, digital scales and other paraphernalia used in the illegal narcotics trade, as well as ammunition for the revolver.

After being read her rights, Floyd reportedly admitted to concealing drugs inside her body, and once at the Jail, a bag containing more than five grams of meth was recovered by a female corrections officer.

Deputies reported that while they were searching the vehicle, Elliott’s phone ran “constantly,” with the names of “known narcotic users and dealers popping up on the screen.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called into investigate the deputies’ collision with Elliott’s car. Meanwhile, the suspected drugs were sent to the TBI lab for testing, the rest of the evidence was bagged and tagged, and the car confiscated.

19-year-old Noah Elliott of Rocky Top, was arrested on two counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of a controlled substance and one count each of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of this morning, he remained behind bars at the Anderson County Jail.

27-year-old Olivia Floyd, listed as a transient from Clinton, was booked on two charges of the manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of a controlled substance and one count each possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing a weapon during the commission of a felony. She. too, remained in custody as of Tuesday morning at the Anderson County Jail.