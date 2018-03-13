Five-County Norris Lake Cleanup March 24th

The Norris Lake Project Team is looking for volunteers to help with the 8th biannual Five County Norris Lake Cleanup on Saturday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Union and Grainger Counties.

There will be several launch points in each of the five counties and numerous locations that volunteers can help by picking up and properly disposing of trash. The launch locations can be found online at www.norrislakeproject.com/upcoming-cleanups/ or call (865) 457-4547 for location information.

There will be boats available to shuttle volunteers to and from the cleanup sites that are not accessible by land and barges will be used to transfer the trash back to the shore. However, volunteers are welcome to bring their own boats. All volunteers are encouraged to wear appropriate shoes, preferably boots, bring gloves and bring a life jacket.

The Norris Lake Project Team is a grassroots effort of individuals, organizations, businesses and agencies to preserve the water quality of Norris Lake, conserve the land surrounding the lake and encourage the stakeholders of the lake to do their part in keeping Norris Lake the cleanest and safest recreational asset in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger and Union Counties.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit www.norrislakeproject.com to find the nearest location, to register and get more information. Volunteers can also register the morning of the cleanup. Minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a registration and release form signed by a parent. Call (865) 457-4547 or email info@yallcome.org for more information.