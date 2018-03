The Clinton Fire Department responded to a fire early this morning at an unoccupied home at 118 Hillside Lane.

The fire was reported just after 3 am Wednesday and crews were able to extinguish the blaze in relatively short order, but despite their best efforts, Fire Chief Archie Brummitt told WYSH that the house was a “total loss.”

No firefighters were injured and the cause of this morning’s fire is under investigation.