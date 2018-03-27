Federal indictment charges 44 with drug crimes

Several Anderson County residents stand accused of being part of an alleged methamphetamine distribution ring that involved 44 people and a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in East Tennessee and elsewhere, federal officials said Monday.

A 30-count indictment was returned against the 44 people by a federal grand jury in Greeneville in East Tennessee on January 9. Among those indicted were eight residents of Clinton, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Eastern District of Tennessee (that you can read in its entirety on our website).

Five Knox Countians were indicted along with a dozen in Bristol and Kingsport, as well as other defendants in Tennessee, Georgia, and Virginia.

(US Attorney’s Office) On January 9, 2018, a federal Grand Jury in Greeneville returned a 30-count indictment against the following individuals for their roles in the distribution of methamphetamine:

Samuel William Aloisio, 40, of Greeneville, Tennessee

Kenneth Lee Sholtz, 49, of Summerville, Georgia

Rockcella Nicole Russell, 31, of Summerville, Georgia

Troy Dale Sholtz, 54, of Rossville, Georgia

Christal Gale Bean, 40 of Knoxville, Tennessee

Leslie William Steelman, 47, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee (+1 weapons charge)

Danielle Marie Coatney, 37, of Townsend, Tennessee

Elizabeth Jean Patterson, 22, of Rocky Top, Tennessee (+2 weapons charges)

Brandon Joseph Thorpe, 33, of Bristol, Tennessee

David Henry Estep, Jr., 38, of Church Hill, Tennessee

Lisa Carol Weems, 49, of Morristown, Tennessee

Timothy Millard Rose, 34, of Kingsport, Tennessee

Paul Joseph Whitt, II, 54, of Honaker, Virginia

Paul David Borror, 31, of Bristol, Tennessee

Jason Abraham Clements, 42, of Kingsport, Tennessee

David Dewolf Derrick, 43, of Kingsport, Tennessee

Kevin Scott Dingus, 37, of Glade Springs, Virginia

Lawrence Powell Earhart, II, 54 of Bluff City, Tennessee

John Roosevelt Farner, Jr., 40, of Piney Flats, Tennessee

Adam Randall Fulbright, 31, of Bristol, Virginia

Michael Ryan Goins, 26, of Church Hill, Tennessee

Timothy Barry Hall, 38, of Saint Paul, Virginia

Jason Darrell Larkins, 40, of Kingsport, Tennessee

Gary Allen Miller, 47, of Bristol, Tennessee

Alexander Andrew Milne, 25, of Kingsport, Tennessee

Charles William Mitchell, Jr., 34, of Bluff City, Tennessee

Crystal Diane Pharis, 37, of Bristol, Tennessee

Christopher Allen Reynolds, 36, of Bristol, Tennessee

Rachel Elizabeth Sammons, 32, of Bristol, Tennessee

Robert Jessee Estes, 47, of Rogersville, Tennessee

Marketta Rae Jarnigan, 26, of Rogersville, Tennessee

Scotty Ledon Foster, 49, of Lafayette, Georgia

Cameron Lowry, 40, of Old Hickory, Tennessee

David Alan Emery, 41, of Clinton, Tennessee

Crystal Mcguire, 42 of Powell, Tennessee

Larkin Henry Hensley, 41, of Clinton, Tennessee

Lashawn Johnson, 34, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Randall Wood, 39, of Clinton, Tennessee

Stacy Jo Ferguson, 37 of Rocky Top, Tennessee

David Dunlap, 47, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee

Edward Uthe, 53, of Mascot, Tennessee

Mitchell Chadwick Dorris, 30, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Kristen Perkins, 44, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Gerald Brummett, 39, of Clinton, Tennessee

A trial date before the Honorable Leon Jordan, Senior U.S. District Court Judge, has not yet been set.

The indictment, on file with the U.S. District Court, alleges that each of these individuals was involved in a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Tennessee and elsewhere. Kenneth Sholtz, Russell, Weems, Rose, Steelman, Patterson, Thorpe, Whitt, Borror, Derrick, Farner, Fulbright, Hall, Johnson, and Uthe were also each charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Patterson, and Thorpe are each charged with an additional count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The indictment also alleges other charges related to the distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine as well as the unlawful possession firearms and money laundering.

If convicted of the methamphetamine conspiracy charge, each faces a minimum mandatory prison term of at least 10 years and up to life, at least five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $10,000,000, any applicable forfeiture, and a $100 special assessment.

The punishment for the firearm charges returned against Kenneth Sholtz, Russell, Weems, Rose, Steelman, Patterson, Thorpe, Whitt, Borror, Derrick, Farner, Fulbright, Hall, Johnson, and Uthe is a minimum mandatory term of at least five years and up to life in prison, which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed, up to five years supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, and a $100 special assessment.

Patterson and Thorpe, on the second firearms charge returned against them, face a minimum mandatory 25 years in prison to life in prison, which must be served consecutively to any other prison term.

The ongoing investigation leading to the indictment was the product of a partnership between the Kingsport Police Department, Bristol Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Second Judicial Drug Task Force, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Soddy Daisy Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Oliver Springs Police Department, Oak Ridge Police Department, Seventh Judicial District Crime Task Force, Eighth Judicial District Crime Task Force, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Bristol Virginia Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshal Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Gregory Bowman and Robert M. Reeves will represent the United States.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment constitutes only charges and that every person is presumed innocent until his or her guilt has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The investigation is a result of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s drug supply reduction strategy. OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multi-level attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations. Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s drug supply.