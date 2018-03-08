Home / Community Bulletin Board / ETHRA accepting LIHEAP applications

ETHRA accepting LIHEAP applications

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 13 Views

The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) is accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for Anderson County.

You must call the LIHEAP Energy Line at 1-844-309-0416 to make an appointment.

If you received assistance since July 1st, 2017, you cannot apply again this time. Applications will be taken at the ETHRA office at 125 Leinart Street, Suite 5, in Clinton.

The sponsor of this program is the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The goal is to provide assistance to low-income households to offset the high costs of home energy.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Jones files ethics complaint, lawsuit; Lynch denies involvement in release of info

As we continue to follow the controversy surrounding Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved