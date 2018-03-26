Home / Obituaries / Elsie Perkins Meredith, age 95 of Clinton

Elsie Perkins Meredith, age 95 of Clinton

Elsie Perkins Meredith, age 95 of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge. She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church for many years. She was a very talented artist and was recognized nationally for her China paintings and particularly skilled in painting with oils. She studies art, including classes at Oak Ridge Art Center, Roane State Community College, and the Art Space of Oak Ridge. She learned from artist like Helen Guyman, Jim Brown, Pat Hopkins, and Kathryn Van Vleet. Her art work was exhibited at Clinton Public Library, Oak Ridge Art Center, Clinton Civic Center, Heritage Federal Savings and Loan, American Museum of Science and Energy, Oak Ridge Library, and Anderson County Fair where she won many awards. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ottis B. Meredith; parents, James and Rose Perkins; 9 siblings.

She is survived by:

Children………………       Joyce Ann Meredith Miller & husband Gary of Chattanooga

           Robert “Bob” Meredith & wife Karen of Clinton

           James “Jim” Meredith & wife Chona of Clinton

Grandchildren……        Richard Howell & wife Melissa

           Patrick & Phillip Miller

           Dr. David Meredith & wife April

           MSgt. Aaron Meredith & wife Jonalyn

           Jennifer Hall

           Sophia Meredith

14 Great Grandchildren

Several nieces and nephews

 

Elsie will be remembered for her kindness and golden heart. The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Alexander Guest House for their love and friendship given to Elsie.

 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Stan Elliott officiating. Her graveside will be 10:00 amWednesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Clinton First Baptist Church, 225 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

