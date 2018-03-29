DeMyah LeAnn Oxendine age 4 months, beloved daughter of Savannah Grace Justice and Anthony Rashad Oxendine, passed away in the comfort of her home on March 27, 2018. She was born on November 21, 2017 in Knoxville, TN at Fort Sanders Medical Hospital. During her short life, she touched many lives. She was,and still is, loved by many.

DeMyah joins her great-grandparents, Linda Justice and Darlene Clement; great-great grandparents, Dean and Agnes Justice, Velma Jo Carter, Etta Patterson, Rockie and Stacy Oxendine; uncle, Tony Darrisaw; great uncle, Jerry Justice; great aunts Peggy Justice Gibson and Melissa Oxendine in Heaven.

She is survived by her parents, Savannah Justice and Anthony Oxendine of Clinton, TN; brother, Brentley Green; sister, Alexianna Oxendine of Clinton TN; grandparents, Daphne Oxendine and Anwar Harris of Knoxville, TN, April Justice of Andersonville TN, Brian and Monica Justice of Kentucky; great- grandparents, Terry Justice and wife Lynn of Andersonville, TN, David Patterson of Harriman, TN, Wanda Oxendine and Caroline Oxendine of North Carolina; great-great grandparents, Bobby Carter of Clinton, TN, June Webster of Harriman, TN; aunts, Emily Justice, Summer Mills, and Anyae Harris; uncles, Ethan Justice, Jaxton Mills, Cantrell Grinnell and Ahmadre Darrisaw; great aunts, Jessica Ison, Veronica Oxendine, Stephanie Jimenez and Rhonda Williams; great uncles Daniel Oxendine and Robbie and Dillon Steen.

DeMyah’s family will receive friends on Friday, March 30, 2018 from 6pm-8pm with her celebration of life to follow at 8pm all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Tim Jenkins officiating.