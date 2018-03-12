Home / Obituaries / David Alan Barton, age 52, of Clinton

David Alan Barton, age 52, of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 day ago

David Alan Barton, age 52, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at his home. He was born July 20, 1965 in Oak Ridge, TN to Earl H. and Emma Sue Barton. David enjoyed fishing, music and loved his two dogs Timothy James and Tina Marie. He is preceded in death by mother, Emma Sue Barton and sister, Susan Barton.

Survived by:

Wife……………………..Kimberly Barton
Father…………………..Earl H. Barton
Brothers……………….Charles T. Barton wife Debbie
     Robert E. Barton wife Linda
Sisters……………………Nancy L. Barton
     Gloria J. Heffron
Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers family ask that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA  22215. www.holleygamble.com

