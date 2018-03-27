CWTS: Nemechek holds off late challenge, wins at Martinsville

(MRN) John Hunter Nemechek held off a late challenge from Kyle Benjamin to win Monday’s weather-delayed Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville Speedway. Nemechek got the best of race leader Benjamin on a restart thirty-one laps from the finish and kept his Number-8 Chevrolet in front the rest of the way to claim his sixth Truck Series victory and first since June 2017 – eighteen races ago. Nemechek held his ground through three subsequent restarts over the final twenty-five laps, becoming the fourth different winner through the first four races of the season. His margin of victory over Benjamin was ten one-hundredths of a second. Brett Moffitt ran third in his bid to become the first repeat winner of 2018. Grant Enfinger and Noah Gragson completed the top five. Pole winner Ben Rhodes won each of the first two stages and led a race-high 134 laps before slipping to a twelfth-place finish.

Top 10 Finishers in the alpha Energy Solutions 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. John H. Nemechek (8) 31

2. Kyle Benjamin (4) 74

3. Brett Moffitt (7) —

4. Grant Enfinger (3) —

5. Noah Gragson (11) —

6. Myatt Snider (R) (9) —

7. Timothy Peters (16) —

8. Harrison Burton (13) —

9. Austin Hill (15) —

10. Justin Haley (12) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 4 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Johnny Sauter 181 —-

2. Grant Enfinger 152 -29

3. Brett Moffitt 150 -31

4. Ben Rhodes 148 -33

5. Noah Gragson 146 -35

6. Stewart Friesen 122 -59

Matt Crafton 122 -59

8. Myatt Snider (R) 118 -63

Dalton Sargeant (R) 118 -63

10. Austin Hill 100 -81