County-by-county unemployment data released

(TDLWD/WYSH) The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development today released the February 2018 unemployment rates for all Tennessee counties. The latest statistics showed improved rates for the majority of the state’s counties during the month.

Sixty-nine of Tennessee’s 95 counties saw lower unemployment rates when compared to January 2018. The rates remained the same in 21 counties and increased in five counties.

Locally, Anderson County’s unemployment rate fell by one-tenth of a percentage point in February, going from 3.9 in January to 3.8% a month ago.

Morgan County and Union County saw the biggest drops in the unemployment rate of our surrounding counties as each fell by a half a percentage point. Morgan County’s unemployment rate declined from 5.2% in January to 4.7% last month, while Union County’s fell from 4.5 to 4.0%.

In Campbell and Roane counties, unemployment rates remained steady from January to February, with Campbell holding fast at 5.1% and Roane at 4.5%.

“It is great to see unemployment rates decrease in so many counties during February,” said Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips. “While this type of rebound in February is typical after the state usually experiences a slight uptick in unemployment after the holidays, it is not a given.”

Williamson County continued to have the state’s lowest unemployment rate. The February rate of 2.4 percent is a decrease of 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to the previous month.

At 2.6 percent, Davidson County had the state’s second lowest unemployment rate in February, which was 0.1 of a percentage point lower than January’s rate.

Houston County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in February at 6.8 percent, which is the same rate the county had in January. The latest statistic was 0.2 of a percentage point lower than the county’s February 2017 unemployment rate.

Tennessee’s statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February 2018 was 3.4 percent, a 0.1 of a percentage point increase from the revised January rate of 3.3 percent. The national unemployment rate for the month held steady at 4.1 percent.

The statewide unemployment rate is seasonally adjusted, while county rates are not. Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that eliminates the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events from an economic time series.

Additional information about job statistics for areas across the state can be found on Tennessee’s workforce website, www.Jobs4TN.gov.

The state of Tennessee will release the March 2018 statewide unemployment rate at 1:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

For a complete look at the county-by-county data, click here.