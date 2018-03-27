Clinton High School Class of 1968 50th Reunion coming in June!

Clinton High School Class of 1968 50th Reunion
Date: June 16, 2018
Place: Calhoun’s Oak Ridge Event Center
Time: 5 – 6:30 – Meet and Greet, Cash Bar
6:30 – Dinner
8:00 – 11:00 Music by the Original Deltas from CHS Class of 1965
Price: $40 if paid by May 31, 2018, $45 at the door.
Send checks to: CHS Class of 1968
P.O. Box 563
Louisville, Tn 37777
All CHS Classes are invited.
For more info contact: Bonnie Albright Shoemaker 865 457-5083, balbright68@gmail.com
Linda Bennett Wilson, 865 617-9230, ustargettech@bellsouth.net