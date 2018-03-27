Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton High School Class of 1968 50th Reunion coming in June!

Clinton High School Class of 1968 50th Reunion coming in June!

Clinton High School Class of 1968 50th Reunion

Date: June 16, 2018

Place: Calhoun’s Oak Ridge Event Center

Time: 5 – 6:30 – Meet and Greet, Cash Bar

6:30 – Dinner

8:00 – 11:00 Music by the Original Deltas from CHS Class of 1965

Price: $40 if paid by May 31, 2018, $45 at the door.

Send checks to: CHS Class of 1968

P.O. Box 563

Louisville, Tn 37777

All CHS Classes are invited.

For more info contact: Bonnie Albright Shoemaker 865 457-5083, balbright68@gmail.com

Linda Bennett Wilson, 865 617-9230, ustargettech@bellsouth.net

