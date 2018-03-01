Clinton American Legion Post to meet March 12th

The American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm on Monday, Mar 12, 2018 at the Post Home, located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. Topics of discussion include upcoming events and fund raisers. All members, and interested Veterans are welcome to attend.
