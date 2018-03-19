Church Safety & Security Seminar April 14th

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department Crime Prevention Unit has been very busy assisting area churches with violence prevention strategies following the killing of twenty-six members of First Baptist Church last November 5 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Since that date, Deputy David Massengill has met with members from nearly thirty area churches providing them with the latest information and recommendations for protecting their congregations.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department pleased to announce our spring Church Safety & Security Seminar will be held on Saturday, April 14, from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm, at Covenant Life Church, 151 Sycamore Place in Norris. Covenant Life Church is located at Norris Freeway and Andersonvile Highway. Attendance is free. Advance registration is requested. Please register at the following link. You may also register your entire church group at this link.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/church-safety-and-security-seminar-tickets-7997465635

Completely revised and updated, this seminar will address the topic of violent attacks on faith based property in America and what you can do to prevent them or to mitigate injury.

Emphasis will be placed upon how to effectively detect threats, pre-attack indicators and developing attacks; and how to utilize time and resources to stop an attack. Instructors will provide information on immediate life-saving care for victims and tell you what you need to have on hand at your house of worship. Technology use can give you the edge in enhancing safety and an expert in the field will discuss how you can utilize this valuable tool.

Whether you have an existing safety or security operation, or are just beginning, this seminar is for you. Pastors, decision-makers, safety-team members, and other interested persons from your church should attend. Watch for additional information and updates.

For additional information, please contact Deputy David Massengill at 865-457-6255, extension 150, or dmassengill@tnacso.net.