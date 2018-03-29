CHS baseball busy this spring

Clinton High School Baseball will host a PINK OUT this Saturday March 31st to support Breast Cancer Awareness and Research. The American Cancer Society has provided information and freebies and we will have a pink balloon release prior to the first pitch at 1:00 to recognize those fighting breast cancer and pay homage to those who lost their battle. The Dragons will host Sweetwater at 1:00 and McMinn Central at 4:00.

Clinton High School Baseball will host it’s annual alumni night on April 6th. Game time is 7:00. We would like to invite all of our baseball alumni to come out and fellowship with us as we take on the Smoky Bears of Sevier County and former CHS Coach Casey Taylor. We will recognize our alumni prior to the first pitch.

Clinton High School Baseball will host it’s annual City Employee Recognition Night on April 10th. Game time is 6:00. City Employees get in free, receive a free popcorn and we will recognize them prior to the game.

Clinton High School Baseball will host it’s annual Public Servant Recognition for our local law enforcement officers, EMTs and Fire Safety Personnel they get in free to the game and get a free popcorn. We will recognize them prior to the first pitch.

Clinton High School Baseball will host it’s annual Veterans Appreciation Game on April 23rd as we take on our cross town rival Anderson County. Game time is is 7:00 and we will have a special event for Veteran’s at 6:30 and their admission is free.