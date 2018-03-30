Byron Donald Robbins, age 52 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 with his loving family by his side. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and owned and operated Robbins Heating & Cooling Services. Throughout his life he loved playing the banjo, bluegrass music, classic cars, but most of all spending time with his family. Byron was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Rose Robbins and father, Edgar Nixon.

He is survived by:

Wife……………….. Keli Robbins

Children…………. Bethany Miller & husband Jared

Isaac Robbins

Grandchildren… Brooke and Landon Cooper

Luca Miller

Father………….. James R. Robbins & wife Autumn and their children

Rose & Riley

Brother………… David Glen Murphey & wife Magdalena

Sister………… Jamie Robbins-Comer & husband Robbie

Step Mother….. Darlene Nixon

Nieces and Nephews. Kayla, Lindsey, David, Zofia, and Kris Murphey

Jayden Comer

The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018 at Riverview Baptist Church with funeral services to follow with Pastor David Hicks officiating. His graveside will be 2:00 pm, Sunday at Riverview Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to MD Anderson Cancer Hospital, Houston, TX. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com