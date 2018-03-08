Home / Community Bulletin Board / Briceville, AC Library Foundation meeting March 29

The annual meeting of the Briceville and Anderson County Library Foundation will be held on Thursday March 29th at 3:30 pm at the Briceville Public Library. All library advocates and other members of the community are encouraged to attend.

