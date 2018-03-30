Home / Obituaries / Brenda Lou Trusler, age 70, of Knoxville

Brenda Lou Trusler, age 70, of Knoxville

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Brenda Lou Trusler, age 70, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018 at her residence. Brenda was born on July 6, 1947 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Joe and Mable Rose Loving Vinsant. Brenda was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church in Clinton. She loved camping and traveling. Brenda owned and operated Brenda’s Hair Fashions in Lake City for many years. In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her brother, Fred Vinsant.

Survivors

Husband             Gary Trusler Sr.                               Knoxville

Son                      Gary Trusler Jr.”Mitch”                             Murfreesboro

Daughter             Kelly Trusler                                    Knoxville

Brother                Luther Vinsant and Vicci                New Mexico

Sister                             JoAnn West                                     Frisco, NC

Grandchildren    Garrett, Taylor, Treece, Brooke, Tara, and Tanner

5 Nieces

3 Nephews

Many great nieces, great nephews, and other dear family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Edgemoor Baptist Church located at 330 Old Emory Rd, Clinton, TN 37716.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Edgemoor Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Miller officiating.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

DeMyah LeAnn Oxendine age 4 months

DeMyah LeAnn Oxendine age 4 months, beloved daughter of Savannah Grace Justice and Anthony Rashad …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved