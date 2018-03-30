Brenda Lou Trusler, age 70, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018 at her residence. Brenda was born on July 6, 1947 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Joe and Mable Rose Loving Vinsant. Brenda was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church in Clinton. She loved camping and traveling. Brenda owned and operated Brenda’s Hair Fashions in Lake City for many years. In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her brother, Fred Vinsant.
Survivors
Son Gary Trusler Jr.”Mitch” Murfreesboro
Daughter Kelly Trusler Knoxville
Brother Luther Vinsant and Vicci New Mexico
Sister JoAnn West Frisco, NC
Grandchildren Garrett, Taylor, Treece, Brooke, Tara, and Tanner
5 Nieces
3 Nephews
Many great nieces, great nephews, and other dear family members and friends.
Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Edgemoor Baptist Church located at 330 Old Emory Rd, Clinton, TN 37716.