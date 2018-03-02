Boys’ Region results, Girls’ substate schedules

The high school basketball posteason is nearing the end of the line. Thursday, boys’ region championships were decided, and Saturday, the girls’ substate games will set the field for next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro.

Thursday’s Boys’ results

R2AAA (at Bearden): Bearden 74 Powell 57…Bearden (36-1) vs. Dobyns-Bennett (29-7); Powell (21-11) at Science Hill (25-8), Monday….Science Hill def. D-B 37-35 in R1AAA championship.

R2AA (at Alcoa): Fulton 53 Alcoa 44…Fulton (22-8) vs. Unicoi County (22-12); Alcoa (21-10) at Grainger (23-8), Monday….Grainger def. Unicoi Co. 71-55 in R1AA championship.

R2A (at RSCC): Oakdale 90 Coalfield 69…Coalfield (16-15) at North Greene (27-8); Oakdale (27-6) vs. Sullivan North (15-15), Monday….North Greene def. Sullivan North 48-44 in R1A.

Oak Ridge, now 25-6 on the season will play at Region 1 champion Daniel Boone (29-4) in the sub-state round of the state basketball playoffs on Saturday for the right to play for a state title. Jefferson County (22-11) will play at Bearden (27-7) on Saturday.

Region 2AA champs Gatlinburg-Pittman, (21-12) will host Region 1 runner-up Chuckey Doak (19-9) Saturday in sub-state play while Alcoa (20-10) has to travel to Greeneville (18-13).

Wartburg’s girls (22-7) will host 22-12 Cloudland on Saturday, while 29-3 Tellico Plains hits the road for a game at 26-10 Unaka.