Big doings at the Clinton Library

The Clinton Public Library has announced that construction of a new wheelchair ramp will begin next week and close the parking lot for six days. The parking lot will be closed Monday, March 12th through Saturday, March 17th. The old ramp will be removed during this time frame. Patrons can park in the public lot across the footbridge or the public lot behind the Clinton Community Center.

Sewing classes will be returning in March and April. The library has added an evening opportunity to complement their Try It Tuesdays craft classes. The evening Beginner Sewing Class will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with part one on March 26th and part two on April 2nd. April’s

Try It Tuesdays Learn to Sew will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with part one on April 17th and part two on April 24th. Registration is required for all craft classes. Space is limited, so please call or come by and reserve your spot today. Most materials are provided.

The library also urges you to spring clean your library fines during National Library Appreciation Week. Food for Fines will return Monday, April 8th through Saturday, April 14th. When you bring in one non-perishable food item we will forgive a dollar of your fines. The donated food will go to Anderson County Community Action.

Hours are Mondays-Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm.

www.clintonpubliclibrary.org