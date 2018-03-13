Betty L. Hammond, age 93 of Norris, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the North Knoxville Medical Center. Betty was born January 16, 1925 in Barber County WV to the late William L. and Glenna McDaniel Jones. Betty was a clerk for the US Treasury during WWII and retired as an office manager for the City of Norris. She was a charter member of the Norris United Methodist Church. Betty loved arts, crafts, bowling, hiking, watching UT sports and working in the church food pantry. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Drew S. Hammond, sister, Thelma O’Connell and brother, Cecil “Pete” Jones.

Survivors:

Sons Patrick Hammond Maryland

Bill Hammond & Patsy Clinton, TN

Daughter Erin Humphrey & Danny Norris

Grandchildren Jimmy Hammond Georgia

Whitney Hammond Powell

Kevin Humphrey Norris

Great Grandchildren Cody Hammond

Cailin Hammond

Cole Hammond

Presley Hammond

Great Great Granchildren Daisy, Jesse and Briar Hammond

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norris United Methodist Church Food Pantry P.O. Box 327, Norris, TN 37828

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the Norris United Methodist Church.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the Norris United Methodist Church with Rev. Billy Kurtz officiating.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris, TN.

You may also view Betty’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.