Beginner computer classes to be offered in Oak Ridge

The Scarboro Community Center, located at 148 Carver Avenue in Oak Ridge, will be offering a free computer class for beginners starting on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

The class will run for approximately six weeks, wrapping up its final session on Tuesday, May 15. The course is limited to the first 10 participants to sign-up. To reserve your space, please call the Scarboro Community Center at (865) 425-3950.

For additional information on City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department programs, please visit http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/.