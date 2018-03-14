Home / Community Bulletin Board / Beginner computer classes to be offered in Oak Ridge

Beginner computer classes to be offered in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 57 Views

The Scarboro Community Center, located at 148 Carver Avenue in Oak Ridge, will be offering a free computer class for beginners starting on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

The class will run for approximately six weeks, wrapping up its final session on Tuesday, May 15. The course is limited to the first 10 participants to sign-up. To reserve your space, please call the Scarboro Community Center at (865) 425-3950.

For additional information on City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department programs, please visit http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACS’s annual Student Art Exhibition opens April 5th

(AC Schools release)  Anderson County School’s Student Art Exhibition opening reception will take place at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved