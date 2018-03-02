Beer Board vacancy needs filled

The Anderson County Board of Commissioners and the Nominating Committee are looking for citizens who would like to serve on the following Committee:

Anderson County Beer Board One (1) member to serve an unexpired term ending 9/ 2020

The Beer Board was established for the purpose of licensing, regulating and controlling the transportation, storage, sale, distribution, possession, receipt and/or manufacture of beer. Interested residents can send a resume or pick up a request to serve form at the County Commission Office, 100 N. Main Street, Room 118, Clinton,TN, posted outside office door, download from web site www.andersontn.org or contact Annette Prewitt by phone 463-6866 or by fax 457-6264. The deadline for consideration as possible nominee will be Friday, April 6, 2018, at 12 noon in County Commission Office.

The Nominating Committee will meet on Monday, April 9, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. to consider nominees.