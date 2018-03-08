Home / Local News / BBB: Wreck leads to discovery of missing teen from Michigan

According to our partners at BBB-TV, the Tennessee Highway Patrol  reported that a missing 15 year old boy from Michigan was driving a car that wrecked at the Harriman off ramp on I-40 East Wednesday morning.

The teen, who was reported missing from Michigan, had to be extricated from the wreckage by ther Harriman Fire Department and was taken to UT Medical Center by Lifestar helicopter for treatment of injuries described as “serious.”

The THP reports that the teen was traveling east around the 347 mile marker Wednesday morning when his 2016 Honda Fit left the left side of the ramp and slammed into a tree.

BBB reports that the boy had taken the car without his parents’ permission but it is unclear what, if any, charges he will face. His case will be now be handled by Roane County Juvenile authorities.

