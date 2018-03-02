Home / Community Bulletin Board / Atomic Dash Splash 5K & Family Fun Run on March 31

Atomic Dash Splash 5K & Family Fun Run on March 31

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 40 Views

The aquatic staff of the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting a fundraising event and 5K family fun run on Saturday, March 31, 2018, beginning at 9 a.m. in Melton Lake Park.

Guests are asked to wear their best luau or pool attire and join us for a morning filled with music, food, bounce houses, raffle drawings, and a 5K and 1-mile walk/run.

Bring the family and enjoy a day at the park while helping raise money for the new outdoor pool slide. Registration for the event is now open online:  http://bit.ly/LifeguardSP2018.

Attendees don’t have to take part in the 5K or fun run. Guests are welcome to just come by for the fun and raffle drawings.

Please contact aquatics manager Vonda Wooten for additional information at (865) 425-3450.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Beer Board vacancy needs filled

The Anderson County Board of Commissioners and the Nominating Committee are looking for citizens who …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved