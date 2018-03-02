Atomic Dash Splash 5K & Family Fun Run on March 31

The aquatic staff of the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting a fundraising event and 5K family fun run on Saturday, March 31, 2018, beginning at 9 a.m. in Melton Lake Park.

Guests are asked to wear their best luau or pool attire and join us for a morning filled with music, food, bounce houses, raffle drawings, and a 5K and 1-mile walk/run.

Bring the family and enjoy a day at the park while helping raise money for the new outdoor pool slide. Registration for the event is now open online: http://bit.ly/LifeguardSP2018.

Attendees don’t have to take part in the 5K or fun run. Guests are welcome to just come by for the fun and raffle drawings.

Please contact aquatics manager Vonda Wooten for additional information at (865) 425-3450.