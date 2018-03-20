Atomic Dash Splash 5K & Family Fun Run canceled

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department has been forced to cancel the Atomic Dash Splash 5K & Family Fun Run planned for Saturday, March 31, due to low registration numbers.

Aquatics staff made the decision on Monday, March 19, and began notifying all those who had registered or expressed interest in the event. We apologize for any inconvenience the cancellation may cause and hope to host a similar event in the future.

Please contact aquatics manager Vonda Wooten for additional information at (865) 425-3441 or by email at vwooten@oakridgetn.gov.