Another woman accuses Jones of harassment, inappropriate conduct

Another woman has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate workplace behavior against Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones.

A woman employed in the office gave a statement to the county’s Human Resources Department last week and WYSH has obtained a redacted copy through a public records request.

A warning, the nature of some of these allegations are vulgar in nature.

The woman starts her complaint by saying that she regretted not coming forward sooner, but was worried about possible repercussions if her name came out in the media for her and her daughters. She goes on to say that when she first started working in the office that Jones “would ask me to go to lunch with him several times a month.” She stated that she was afraid she would lose her job if she did not go, so she accompanied him to lunch on several occasions. She said that the one time she said no to his invitation, “he got upset with me [and] wouldn’t speak or even talk to me for three days.”

According to the statement, her discomfort with the situation reached a point where she says she was approached by another employee who told her that she knew the lunches were making her uncomfortable and that she did not have to go to lunch with Jones. She was advised to tell Jones that she had lunch plans when he asked her to go with him from that point forward, advice she followed.

The statement says that after she had been working in the office for about three months, Jones began to contact her via SnapChat, writing “William would snapchat every morning around 7:00 AM ‘good morning beautiful’ or ‘good morning sexy.” She would reply, according to her statement, that she would respond with something benign like ‘good morning” because she was afraid that if she did not, “he would make my job hard for me or even fire me.”

She states that Jones’ SnapChat messages “started more often through the day and much more personal.” At some point, Jones allegedly began sending her pictures of himself in suits and asking how he looked, which she would also reply to by telling him that the”suit was very nice.” Eventually, she says, Jones sent her pictures of himself in the tanning bed at his tanning salon in Rocky Top. She writes, “There was (sic) no private parts showing but he was nude.” He allegedly asked her to come to the salon but she informed him she had a tanning bed at her house, which led to him asking for pictures of her in the tanning bed. She says she would not respond to those messages, which led to messages from Jones along the lines of “You’ve gotten quiet,” and “I’m going to get you out of your shyness.”

The woman says that he would ask for pictures of her in her bathing suit or for pictures of her breasts until she finally deleted the app in the summer of 2017.

She writes, “I was put in many uncomfortable situations by William Jones. He would say very inappropriate ‘sexual’ things to me.” Examples included requests to see her breasts, descriptions of “how he liked his d**k sucked.”

She said that she began getting raises from Jones until she was making $12.50 an hour. She writes that he took her to lunch one day and informed her that “he couldn’t give me any more raises until he got me out of my shyness.” She continues by stating that she “knew I wasn’t going to get any more raises, because I had absolutely no desire to put myself in that situation for a raise.”

She details an incident in which she was moved from the Juvenile Court to an office by herself near General Sessions Court. She says that Jones purchased new equipment for the office and he asked her to crawl under the desk to plug wires into the modem. Once she was under the desk, she writes, “he told me he really liked the view of the top of my head and then said [he] would really like it even better if he could see it right here,” and pointed at his groin.

She said that she became very uncomfortable and excused herself, but later that same day, she says that Jones came in to her office and asked her to meet him behind the Git N Go in South Clinton. She said that she told him she was committed to her marriage and that her parents were coming to bring her daughters to her. She writes that she then called her mother to bring the kids to her, because “I was scared to death he was going to be waiting for me at my car after work.”

She also says that on one other occasion he asked to meet her after work and she again declined.

Some time later, Jones called her into his office and when she arrived, asked her to close the door behind her. When she sat down, she says she was told by Jones to stand back up “so he could see what I was wearing because someone had said something to him about it.” She says that Jones asked her to turn around so he could see all of the outfit, which the woman described as a very long shirt that came to her knees, with leggings and boots, and then asked her to pull up the back of her shirt. She writes that “I felt as William being my boss I needed to do what he had asked.” He then said she looked very nice.

She says that Jones would send her messages with pictures of himself at business conferences and drinking alcohol.

She claims that one of the last inappropriate situations Jones put her in was when he had a three-day conference in Gatlinburg and he asked her to go with him because his wife was not able to accompany him in the trip so “he needed some company.” The woman says that she declined, telling Jones that she did not leave her kids like that and “wasn’t going to start.” The whole weekend, she says, Jones sent her numerous pictures of himself.

At one point last fall, she says Jones called her into his office and asked if she had shown his SnapChat messages to her to anyone else, or said anything about their conversations. She said that because she was afraid for her job, she told him that she hadn’t, but in her statement says that her now-ex-husband, her 12-year-old daughter and her current boyfriend had all seen some of the SnapChat messages.

Jones has been accused by at least eight women of inappropriate conduct in the workplace and sexual harassment. Last month, he was publicly censured by the County Commission and asked to resign, which he has refused to do. In addition, a federal lawsuit has been filed against Jones and the county by one of his accusers and he in turn has filed a defamation lawsuit against another of his accusers.