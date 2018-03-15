Anderson Commission to meet Monday night

The Anderson County Commission will meet in regular session on Monday March 19th at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton with a potentially “explosive” agenda.

According to the agenda for the meeting, which you can view online at www.andersontn.org, County Mayor Terry Frank is expected to ask Commission to hire outside legal counsel to look into several aspects of the controversy surrounding Circuit Court Clerk William Jones, who has been accused by several women of sexual harassment. With a federal lawsuit having been filed this week against Jones and the county government, it is unclear how many of her questions will be able to be answered in a public setting, but many of them center on who knew what, and when.

The agenda indicates that requests will be made for independent counsel to review, among others:

The release of an email that contained the unredacted name of one of Jones’ accusers that was inadvertently posted by WYSH’s Ron Meredith to Facebook before he realized the name was visible and has since been removed and replaced with the name redacted.

The authorization for the payment of the salary of Gail Harness, who was placed on paid leave last fall after filing a complaint against Jones and removed from his office by HR, specifically questioning whether or not the HR and Law Directors are authorized to pay administrative leave without the approval of the Commission.

The possible falsification by omission of documents from former HR Director Russell Bearden, specifically, his failure to include the results of his findings from a 2015 complaint and other material in documents sent to commissioners, the public and the media in regards to his closing the investigation of that complaint due to a lack of evidence.

Counsel, if approved, would also be tasked with reviewing the county’s policies and procedures as far as the handling of sexual harassment allegations, and determining if they were indeed followed in this case.

In her request to add the items to Monday’s agenda, Mayor Frank also makes a request to “verify email exchanges between Jay Yeager and Russell Bearden posted to WYSH Radio digital sites, and upon verification, authorize [her] to draft a complaint to the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility” regarding Yeager’s handling of the situation. As we reported earlier this week, WYSH has obtained emails between Bearden and Law Director Jay Yeager that shows that, contrary to public comments by Yeager and two sworn statements by Bearden, Yeager did in fact know about the first sexual harassment allegations leveled in 2015, but did nothing to address the situation.

The County Commission meets Monday night at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. If you can not attend the meeting, it will be televised on Comcast Cable Channel 95 in Anderson County, ACTV.