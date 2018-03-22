Alexander: Gov’t funding bill includes $663M for UPF

US Senator Lamar Alexander said Wednesday that the government funding bill provides a big chunk of change for the Uranium Processing Facility at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge. The facility could get $663 million to go towards what’s considered one of the largest construction sites in the country with an overall budget of $6.5 billion. And — it’s not scheduled to be completed until 2025, according to the DOE website.

The DOE said it’s using a “build-to-budget” strategy. The National Nuclear Security Administration has committed to Congress to provide these facilities in order to phase out mission dependency on Building 9212. The UPF will be built through a series of seven sub-projects:

– Site Readiness—complete—on time and under budget

– Site Infrastructure and Services—complete—on time and under budget

– Substation—underway

– Mechanical Electrical Building—underway

– Process Support Facilities

– Salvage and Accountability Building

– Main Process Building

The Department of Energy has said the new facility will improve worker safety, reduce operational costs and energy consumption and allow more efficient mission delivery.

According to Alexander, the bill includes $14.7 billion for the National Nuclear Security Administration, including $4 billion to continue the four ongoing life extension programs, which fix or replace components in nuclear weapons systems to make sure they’re safe and reliable.

It also provides $639 million for cleanup of former Cold War sites in Oak Ridge and $17.1 million for the Outfall 200 mercury treatment facility, Alexander said.

“The funding supports vital investments in a new mercury treatment facility — also known as Outfall 200 — which will help reduce the amount of mercury getting into Tennessee waterways to safe levels and make it possible for cleanup work at Y-12 to continue which supports thousands of jobs.”

Alexander — who is chairman of the Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee — said his two Department of Energy defense priorities are modernizing nuclear weapons that are used to help keep Americans safe and cleaning up former Cold War sites. Alexander has made a personal commitment to increase funding for cleanup of hazardous materials and facilities at Cold War-era sites in Oak Ridge.

Alexander spoke at the groundbreaking of the Outfall 200 mercury treatment facility in November.

Alexander concluded: "The bill also provides $35 million to develop and demonstrate new technologies, of which $5 million will continue to fund a research consortium led by Vanderbilt University. I hope that the Senate passes this bill soon so we can fund these important programs."

