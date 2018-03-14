Home / Community Bulletin Board / ACS’s annual Student Art Exhibition opens April 5th

(AC Schools release)  Anderson County School’s Student Art Exhibition opening reception will take place at The Kincaid House, 710 Eagle Bend Road in Clinton on April 5, 2018.  County-wide artwork from Kindergarten through 12th grade will be displayed. Only 20 – 30 pieces of artwork were selected per school, so this is quite an accomplishment!

There will be an Opening Night Reception on Thursday, April 5th, from 5:00pm – 8:00 PM. There will be musical entertainment provided by many of our ACS students, as well as a silent auction of some very special metal sculptures created by the ACCTC welding students.  Light refreshments will be served by our high school culinary arts students. This opening reception is not to be missed!

Due to limited parking at The Kincaid House, we are asking families to park at the Jaycee Pool parking lot at 314 Nave Street. A shuttle will be provided on Thursday, April 5 to and from the Kincaid House.

In addition to the Opening Night Reception on Thursday, April 5 from 5:00pm-8:00 PM, The Kincaid House will be open for viewing on Friday, April 6 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

The art teachers would like to say a special thank you to our Director of Schools, Dr. Tim Parrott, who has been so supportive of this event. This is such a special way to celebrate our students’ accomplishments in art classes across the county.

 

