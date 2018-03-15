Home / Featured / Accused shooter ordered to undergo mental eval
Christopher Lee Roberts (ACSD)

Accused shooter ordered to undergo mental eval

The man accused of shooting and killing another man on February 22nd appeared in court last week and was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation to determine if he is indeed competent to stand trial.

45-year-old Christopher Lee Roberts is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 48-year-old Bradley Bivens, which occurred at a home on Sinking Springs Road following an altercation of some sort.

Roberts was located five days after the shooting in a shed on a relative’s property where he had reportedly been living.

Roberts is currently in custody at the Anderson County Jail without bond.

