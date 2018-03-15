Accused shooter ordered to undergo mental eval

The man accused of shooting and killing another man on February 22nd appeared in court last week and was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation to determine if he is indeed competent to stand trial.

45-year-old Christopher Lee Roberts is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 48-year-old Bradley Bivens, which occurred at a home on Sinking Springs Road following an altercation of some sort.

Roberts was located five days after the shooting in a shed on a relative’s property where he had reportedly been living.

Roberts is currently in custody at the Anderson County Jail without bond.