The Anderson County Office on Aging will hold its annual Easter Lunch on Thursday March 29th at 1 pm in the Great Room of the Clinton Community Center. The lunch will feature favorites like ham, potato salad, deviled eggs, green beans, rolls, tea, water and dessert.
Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Seniors Easter Lunch Thursday
Check Also
Federal indictment charges 44 with drug crimes
Several Anderson County residents stand accused of being part of an alleged methamphetamine distribution ring …