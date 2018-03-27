Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Seniors Easter Lunch Thursday

AC Seniors Easter Lunch Thursday

The Anderson County Office on Aging will hold its annual Easter Lunch on Thursday March 29th at 1 pm in the Great Room of the Clinton Community Center. The lunch will feature favorites like ham, potato salad, deviled eggs, green beans, rolls, tea, water and dessert.

