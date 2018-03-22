AC Schools’ Kindergarten Round-Up coming soon!

The Anderson County School System has scheduled its Early Kindergarten Registration or “Kindergarten/Preschool Round-up” for students entering school for the first time. Kindergartners must be age 5 on or before August 15, 2018. Preschoolers must be 3 years or 4 years of age on or before August 15, 2018. The Kindergarten/Preschool Round-Up dates listed below are for each of the Schools within the Anderson County School District. Please choose the school for which your child is zoned. If you are unsure of the Anderson County school zone in which you live, please contact the Transportation Department at 865-457- 7789 with your current address, and they will assist you.

If, for any reason, you cannot attend Kindergarten/Preschool Roundup at the School for which your child is zoned, please come to the elementary school your child is zoned for to complete the registration process for your child. Registration is open Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at each school. However, please have your up-coming Kindergarten child registered on or before June 1, 2018 in order for the School System to make important arrangements, such as hiring adequate personnel and ordering sufficient materials and supplies for the correct number of students prior to the first day of school. *If you need to register a preschooler after these dates, you will need to go to the Preschool/ Head Start Office located at 708 N Main Street, Clinton or call 865-463-2833.

***(New This Year) Evening Registration for Kindergarten/Preschool Round-Up will be March 29, 2018 from 5:00pm- 7:00pm in the board room at Anderson County Schools Central Office. This is an option for parents/guardians who will be unable to attend Kindergarten/Preschool Round-Up at their zoned schools.

Anderson County School District’s Kindergarten/Preschool Round-Up Schedule 2018-19 School Year

April 3, 2018 Tuesday Briceville Elementary 8:30a.m.-10:30 a.m.

April 4, 2018 Wednesday Lake City Elementary 8:30a.m.-10:30 a.m.

April 5, 2018 Thursday Dutch Valley Elementary 8:30a.m.-10:30 a.m.

April 6, 2018 Friday Norris Elementary 8:30a.m.-10:30 a.m.

April 9, 2018 Monday Andersonville Elementary 8:30a.m.-10:30 a.m.

April 10, 2018 Tuesday Fairview Elementary 8:30a.m.-10:30 a.m.

April 11, 2018 Wednesday Claxton Elementary 8:30a.m.-10:30 a.m.

April 12, 2018 Thursday Grand Oaks Elementary 8:30a.m.-10:30 a.m.

April 13, 2018 Friday Norwood Elementary 8:30a.m.-10:30 a.m.

For a complete look at what you will need to bring with you and everything else you need to know about getting your child registered to begin school this fall, follow this link.