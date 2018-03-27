Home / Featured / AC Republican candidate forum

AC Republican candidate forum

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

The Anderson County Republican Party will conduct The Republican’s Primary Candidates’ Forum for Republican primary candidates running in the May 1 primary elections of Anderson County.

The forum will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday April 3 2018 at The Wildcat’s Den located 102 Robertsville Rd. Oak Ridge, TN. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for light refreshments, seating and mingling with Republican primary candidates.

All fifteen Republican candidates vying for seven elected offices will be present. Candidates will make timed opening and closing statements, and answers questions from moderators Ron Meredith and Jim Harris of WYSH.  The Republican’s Primary Candidates’ Forum is a public event.

“The forum is a great opportunity for Republican voters to hear how the Republican primary candidates will serve the great citizens of Anderson County, says Anthony Allen, Chairman Anderson County Republican Party.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP: Clingmans Dome Road to open March 31st

(GSMNP)  Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced plans to open Clingmans Dome Road this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved