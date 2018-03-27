AC Republican candidate forum

The Anderson County Republican Party will conduct The Republican’s Primary Candidates’ Forum for Republican primary candidates running in the May 1 primary elections of Anderson County.

The forum will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday April 3 2018 at The Wildcat’s Den located 102 Robertsville Rd. Oak Ridge, TN. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for light refreshments, seating and mingling with Republican primary candidates.

All fifteen Republican candidates vying for seven elected offices will be present. Candidates will make timed opening and closing statements, and answers questions from moderators Ron Meredith and Jim Harris of WYSH. The Republican’s Primary Candidates’ Forum is a public event.

“The forum is a great opportunity for Republican voters to hear how the Republican primary candidates will serve the great citizens of Anderson County, says Anthony Allen, Chairman Anderson County Republican Party.