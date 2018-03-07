AC historian to speak at ORHPA meeting

Anderson County’s historian will discuss the land and people before Oak Ridge during a Thursday evening meeting.

Mary S. Harris is Anderson County historian and records custodian.

She will be the featured speaker at the monthly public meeting of the Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association. It is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at the Midtown Community Center’s Wildcat Den.

Harris, the featured speaker on Thursday, worked in the Clerk and Master’s Office of the Anderson County Chancery Court in 1961. In 1993, she agreed to a full-time position as records custodian.

She is still on the job today.

The Midtown Community Center is at 102 Robertsville Road in central Oak Ridge.

The Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association is a nonprofit historical society founded in 1999 to preserve and educate the public about Oak Ridge’s unique and rich technical and cultural history, and to work to preserve selected historical buildings of the World War II city and nuclear installations.