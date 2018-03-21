AC Democrats invite candidates to Monday event

Learn how volunteers can campaign effectively, and meet the Democratic candidates running for county and state offices at 6 p.m. Monday, March 26.

The Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club has invited candidates running for any office in Anderson County, from county sheriff to state Governor, to attend or send a campaign representative to the March 26 meeting at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Kicking off the meeting will be Wil Winters, East Tennessee Regional Field Organizer for the Tennessee Democratic Party, discussing campaigning across the state and campaign essentials needed to win.

Each candidate or representative will have a brief opportunity to talk about his or her campaign and how people can become involved. They will bring campaign information, bumper stickers, and sign-up sheets for volunteers.

Diane Petrilla will also have information offering education on registering voters.

The cost to attend the meeting is $5. Pizza will be available for $1 a slice, and drinks will be provided. For more information, please email Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com or call Mary Matheny at 483-8937.