AC Chamber to host East Tennessee Business Growth Conference

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will co-host the East Tennessee Business Growth Conference on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. at the Hollingsworth Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership located at 2135 N. Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in Clinton. Sponsors of this year’s event are Citizens First Bank and SunTrust Bank.

The purpose of the conference is to connect small business owners to local, State, and federal procurement opportunities. There will also be a variety of educational workshops. There is no cost to attend the conference. Please register by Friday, April 6, 2018 at: www.tnptac.org.

Highlights of the conference include: Networking with over 20 exhibitors, learn how to do business with TVA, information how to get on the GSA Schedule, workshops on the acquisition life cycle and contract negotiations, a seminar on proposal writing, and a panel discussion with small business owners on best practices to growing your business in the government arena.

Those who should attend, but not limited to, include: service-disabled veteran-owned companies, HubZone certified firms, 8a businesses, woman-owned businesses, technology firms, and companies interested in doing business with the Government.

Partnering with the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, Rocky Top Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Roane State Community College, National Contract Management Association East TN (NCMA), Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Veterans Business Association and The University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services-CIS/PTAC. For more information, contact the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce at 865-457-2559