AC Chamber to host candidate forum

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will host a forum in Clinton later this month for candidates in the May 1st Anderson County primary elections.
The candidate forum will be moderated by Gene Patterson, currently the community relations lead for Consolidated Nuclear Security, which manages and operates the Y-12 National Security Complex, and formerly a news anchor at WATE-TV in Knoxville.
The candidate forum will be hosted by the Chamber’s Government/Community Relations Committee. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at The Ritz Theater at 119 North Main Street in downtown Clinton. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concession stand will be open.
All registered candidates for the May primary election have been invited to attend the event, and those candidates in attendance will be given a short amount of time to state their positions, and then answer questions.
The forum is open to the public, and residents are highly encouraged to attend.
Here are the candidates in the May 1 primary election:
Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk
- William T. Jones—Republican
- Rex Lynch—Republican
Anderson County Clerk
- Leesa Arowood—Republican
- Jeff Cole—Republican
Anderson County Mayor
- Steve Emert—Republican
- Terry Frank—Republican
Anderson County Register of Deeds
- Michael Yarnell Foster—Republican
- Tim Shelton—Republican
Anderson County Road Superintendent
- Gary Long—Republican
Anderson County Sheriff
- Russell Barker—Republican
- Mark Lucas—Democrat
- Lewis Ridenour—Republican
- Mark “Hollywood” Whaley—Republican
Anderson County Trustee
- Scott Burton—Republican
- Ebony Capshaw—Democrat
- Regina Copeland—Republican
- Scott Gillenwaters—Republican
Early voting for the May 1 election starts April 11 and ends April 26.
The county general election is August 2, and there will be additional elections in November, including the Oak Ridge municipal election and state and federal elections.
For much more on the May 1st primaries in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com, the county Election Commission’s website.