AC Chamber to host candidate forum

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will host a forum in Clinton later this month for candidates in the May 1st Anderson County primary elections.

The candidate forum will be moderated by Gene Patterson, currently the community relations lead for Consolidated Nuclear Security, which manages and operates the Y-12 National Security Complex, and formerly a news anchor at WATE-TV in Knoxville.

The candidate forum will be hosted by the Chamber’s Government/Community Relations Committee. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at The Ritz Theater at 119 North Main Street in downtown Clinton. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concession stand will be open.

All registered candidates for the May primary election have been invited to attend the event, and those candidates in attendance will be given a short amount of time to state their positions, and then answer questions.

The forum is open to the public, and residents are highly encouraged to attend.

Here are the candidates in the May 1 primary election:

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk

William T. Jones—Republican

Rex Lynch—Republican

Anderson County Clerk

Leesa Arowood—Republican

Jeff Cole—Republican

Anderson County Mayor

Steve Emert—Republican

Terry Frank—Republican

Anderson County Register of Deeds

Michael Yarnell Foster—Republican

Tim Shelton—Republican

Anderson County Road Superintendent

Gary Long—Republican

Anderson County Sheriff

Russell Barker—Republican

Mark Lucas—Democrat

Lewis Ridenour—Republican

Mark “Hollywood” Whaley—Republican

Anderson County Trustee

Scott Burton—Republican

Ebony Capshaw—Democrat

Regina Copeland—Republican

Scott Gillenwaters—Republican

Early voting for the May 1 election starts April 11 and ends April 26.

The county general election is August 2, and there will be additional elections in November, including the Oak Ridge municipal election and state and federal elections.

For much more on the May 1st primaries in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com, the county Election Commission’s website.