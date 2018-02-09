WR “Dub” Braden of Briceville went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. He was a member of Laurel Branch Church in Briceville. Dub loved his church and family endlessly. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Brenda; daughter Teresa and Mike Boshears; son Tony and Julie Braden; granddaughter Abby; family: Eddie and Brenda Braden; Tom and Pam Braden; Houston and Rose Braden; Pat Braden; Everette and Gail Byrge; Buddy Aslinger; Joan and Dean Strong; Neal Burton; Kyle Burton; Steve and Mary; many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Dub is preceded in death by: daughter Angela; parents William and Stella Braden; brothers Ken and Donnie; sisters Lorrene, Barb, Evelyn, and Maxie; nephew Michael; niece Sheryl; and nephew Eddie.

The family will receive friends between the hours of 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM, on Friday, February 9, 2018 at Laurel Branch Church in Briceville.

The funeral service will follow the receiving of friends at 8:00 PM, Friday, February 9, 2018 at Laurel Branch Church with Tom Byrge and JJ Patterson officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 12:00 Noon to go in procession to Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville for a 1:00 PM graveside service.

You may also view Dub’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.