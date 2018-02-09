Home / Obituaries / WR “Dub” Braden of Briceville

WR “Dub” Braden of Briceville

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 8 Views

WR “Dub” Braden of Briceville went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. He was a member of Laurel Branch Church in Briceville. Dub loved his church and family endlessly. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Brenda; daughter Teresa and Mike Boshears; son Tony and Julie Braden; granddaughter Abby; family: Eddie and Brenda Braden; Tom and Pam Braden; Houston and Rose Braden; Pat Braden; Everette and Gail Byrge; Buddy Aslinger; Joan and Dean Strong; Neal Burton; Kyle Burton; Steve and Mary; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.  Dub is preceded in death by: daughter Angela; parents William and Stella Braden; brothers Ken and Donnie; sisters Lorrene, Barb, Evelyn, and Maxie; nephew Michael; niece Sheryl; and nephew Eddie.

The family will receive friends between the hours of 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM, on Friday, February 9, 2018 at Laurel Branch Church in Briceville.

The funeral service will follow the receiving of friends at 8:00 PM, Friday, February 9, 2018 at Laurel Branch Church with Tom Byrge and JJ Patterson officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 12:00 Noon to go in procession to Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville for a 1:00 PM graveside service.

You may also view Dub’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Commander, USNR Retired, Howard R. Dyer age 76 of Clinton

Commander, USNR Retired, Howard R. Dyer age 76 of Clinton, TN Passed away on Monday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved