Winter time is fishing time in Anderson County

1 min ago

Winter is a great time to fish the waterways of Anderson County, Tennessee.

Norris Lake is notorious for fantastic smallmouth and striper fishing, while Melton Hill Lake is a premier destination for musky and bass. Norris and Melton Hill have both grabbed the attention of professional fishermen in recent months.

The popular fishing show Fishing University recently filmed an episode on Melton Hill and Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) is scheduled to hold their second tournament on Norris Lake at the end of this month. If the professionals are coming to fish, so should you! Fish with a local guide or set out on your own adventure. Get started planning today!

