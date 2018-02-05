William “Bill” Bostic, age 87 of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at his residence. He was member of Clinton First Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. Bill retired from Martin Marietta/X-10 as a Process Supervisor and was proud to serve that position. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ada Bostic; parents, William R. and Nannie Bostic; sisters, Juanita and Eureatha.

He is survived by:

Son……………………… Dale Bostic & wife Lynn

Grandson……………… Brian Bostic

Great Grandson………… Spencer Bostic

Brother………………….. Verlin Bostic of LaFollette

Nephew………………. Walt Miniard

The family will receive friends 11:30-12:30 pm, Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Bill’s graveside service will be 1:30 pm, Tuesday following his visitation at Woodhaven Memorial Garden with Rev. Stan Elliott officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com