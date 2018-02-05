Watson to address Lunch with the League Tuesday

Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson will give his perspective on issues facing the city at Lunch with the League on Tuesday, February 6. The program will be held at noon in the Social Hall of the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, which is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Lunch with the League is a public service program open to the community. Membership in the League of Women Voters is not required, and there is no cost to attend.

The presentation will begin at noon Tuesday. Lunches are provided by The Soup Kitchen, and they are available at 11:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis for $8, or you may bring your own. Coffee and tea are provided.

For more information, visit www.lwvoakridge.org.