Warrant issued for Bartley’s arrest after missed hearing

Wednesday, a Knox County judge issued an arrest warrant for Campbell County school shooter Kenny Bartley after he missed a hearing on a criminal trespassing charge that dates back to November of last year.

Bartley’s attorney, Greg Isaacs, said Wednesday that his client had been unable to arrange transportation from his current home in Davidson County and that Bartley did not want to reschedule, which led the judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Bartley had been due in court to face charges of misdemeanor criminal trespassing in a case where he is accused of breaking into the Salvation Army office in downtown Knoxville after hours on November 27th.

This is just the latest twist in the saga of Kenny Bartley, who was 14 years old when he opened fire in an office at Campbell County High School, killing one administrator and wounding two others. Originally, he accepted a plea deal that sent him to jail for 45 years, but later retained Isaacs as his attorney, and won an appeal for a new trial. He was eventually found guilty on lesser charges related to the shooting and released from prison.

Soon after his release in 2014, however, he picked up assault charges in two unrelated incidents involving his parents, eventually serving time behind bars in 2016 on a probation violation stemming from those incidents.

He was allowed to leave the state in 2015 and live with his longtime counselor Erin Tapaske at her home in Fairfax County, Virginia, where he was to continue mental health and substance abuse counseling. Three months after he moved in with Tepaske, her 3-year-old son Beckett, died under mysterious circumstances while home alone with Bartley. Bartley says the child fell down the stairs and struck his head but an autopsy determined that the toddler had suffered previous injuries that his mother was not able to account for. The medical examiner in Virginia stopped short of calling the boy’s death a homicide but Fairfax County Child Protective Services ruled that Beckett had been a victim of child abuse. No charges have been filed in that case.