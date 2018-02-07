Volunteers needed for March event at Windrock

Windrock Bike Park will host the opening round of the Pro Gravity Tour on March 9 -11. This downhill mountain bike race will be one of the largest in the country with multiple world champions confirmed on the start list. Racers will descend a 1.5 mile course dropping 1100 ft of vertical in less than three minutes. The race course offers many spectator friendly sections with exciting jumps and rocks easily accessible to those wanting to watch the action.

Volunteer opportunities are available for those able to help run the event. Windrock Bike Park is looking for course marshals who will be placed in key areas along the race course to be sure that the course is clear for riders and communicate any potential injuries with the EMS team via radio. Volunteers will help keep everyone safe! Volunteers can register at https://www.bikereg.com/windrockprogrt

