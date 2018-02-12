Trustee’s Office announces extra office locations, extended hours for property tax payments

The Anderson County Trustee’s office has arranged for extra office locations and hours to collect county property taxes in February. They will also be taking applications for tax relief and tax freeze programs for those that qualify. Property taxes for 2017 must be paid by February 28 to avoid interest charges for late payment.

On Tuesday, February 13th the Trustee will be in Rocky Top at Sun Trust Bank from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

On Wednesday, February 14th the Trustee will be in Oliver Springs at City Hall from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.

On Saturday, February 24th the Clinton and Oak Ridge offices and drive through widows will be open from 8:00 am to noon .

All Trustee offices are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm during normal work days. All county offices will be closed Monday, February 19 for President’s day.

Call the Trustee’s office at 457-6233 or visit the Trustee webpage at andersoncountytrustee.com for more information.