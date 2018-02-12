Home / Featured / Trustee’s Office announces extra office locations, extended hours for property tax payments

Trustee’s Office announces extra office locations, extended hours for property tax payments

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 27 Views

The Anderson County Trustee’s office has arranged for extra office locations and hours to collect county property taxes in February. They will also be taking applications for tax relief and tax freeze programs for those that qualify.  Property taxes for 2017 must be paid by February 28 to avoid interest charges for late payment.

  • On Tuesday, February 13th the Trustee will be in Rocky Top at Sun Trust Bank from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
  • On Wednesday, February 14th the Trustee will be in Oliver Springs at City Hall from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.
  • On Saturday, February 24th the Clinton and Oak Ridge offices and drive through widows will be open from 8:00 am to noon.

All Trustee offices are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm during normal work days.   All county offices will be closed Monday, February 19 for President’s day.

Call the Trustee’s office at 457-6233 or visit the Trustee webpage at andersoncountytrustee.com for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Rainfall leads to problems on roads

Thanks to this weekend’s steady rainfall, Anderson County fire and rescue crews responded to three …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved