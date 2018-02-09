Trump to nominate ORNL exec for DOE post

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will nominate an Oak Ridge National Laboratory associate director for the position of Department of Energy Deputy Administrator for Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation.

Brent K. Park currently leads and manages national security programs for the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration and other sponsors.

A nuclear physicist by trade, Park was previously director of the Department of Energy’s Remote Sensing Laboratory. He also previously managed and contributed to basic and applied research programs at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Park holds a bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees and a PhD from Illinois State University, Indiana State University, Indiana University, and Ohio University, respectively.

Park also serves on the faculty of the University of Tennessee’s Bredesen Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Graduate Education and is an adjunct professor of engineering at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.