Time again to ‘Dine & Donate’

On Monday, February 12, thirteen local restaurants will “share the love” by donating a portion of their sales to support Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC). ADFAC’s February Dine & Donate event provides an early opportunity to treat loved ones to a special meal, all while supporting ADFAC’s charitable work and community restaurants. Participating restaurants are:

Burchfield’s

Dean’s

Gallo Loco

Hoskins

Mediterranean Delight

Outback

Razzleberry’s

Soup Kitchen

Subway locations in Clinton (both), Oak Ridge (1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs and Rocky Top

Several business and media sponsors have also stepped up to support Dine & Donate 2018, including the Oak Ridger, Leidos, CNS, UT-Battelle, and Randy Mcfarland – State Farm Agent.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), an independent non-profit agency established in 1987, exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services provided by its Social Services and Affordable Housing programs. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.