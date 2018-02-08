Home / Community Bulletin Board / Time again to ‘Dine & Donate’

Time again to ‘Dine & Donate’

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

On Monday, February 12, thirteen local restaurants will “share the love” by donating a portion of their sales to support Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC).  ADFAC’s February Dine & Donate event provides an early opportunity to treat loved ones to a special meal, all while supporting ADFAC’s charitable work and community restaurants.  Participating restaurants are:

  • Burchfield’s
  • Dean’s
  • Gallo Loco
  • Hoskins
  • Mediterranean Delight
  • Outback
  • Razzleberry’s
  • Soup Kitchen
  • Subway locations in Clinton (both), Oak Ridge (1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs and Rocky Top

Several business and media sponsors have also stepped up to support Dine & Donate 2018, including the Oak Ridger, Leidos, CNS, UT-Battelle, and Randy Mcfarland – State Farm Agent.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), an independent non-profit agency established in 1987, exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services provided by its Social Services and Affordable Housing programs.  ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR Council to take up Blankenship project, court renovations Monday

(Information from Oak Ridge Today, WYSH news partner) When it meets on Monday, the Oak …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved