Time again to ‘Dine & Donate’

On Monday, February 12, thirteen local restaurants will “share the love” by donating a portion of their sales to support Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC). ADFAC’s February Dine & Donate event provides an early opportunity to treat loved ones to a special meal, all while supporting ADFAC’s charitable work and community restaurants. Participating restaurants are:
- Burchfield’s
- Dean’s
- Gallo Loco
- Hoskins
- Mediterranean Delight
- Outback
- Razzleberry’s
- Soup Kitchen
- Subway locations in Clinton (both), Oak Ridge (1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs and Rocky Top
Several business and media sponsors have also stepped up to support Dine & Donate 2018, including the Oak Ridger, Leidos, CNS, UT-Battelle, and Randy Mcfarland – State Farm Agent.
Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), an independent non-profit agency established in 1987, exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services provided by its Social Services and Affordable Housing programs. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.